A member of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, participates in a military parade in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, August 2016. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/APA images.

A member of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, participates in a military parade in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, August 2016. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/APA images.