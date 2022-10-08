Dozens of Jewish settlers attacked a Palestinian school in the town of Hawarah, south of Nablus on Tuesday, hours after another settler mob clashed with Palestinian inhabitants in the town’s streets, The New Arab reported.

“Around 8:20 in the morning, Israeli settlers broke into the schoolyard and attacked a teacher and two students,” Eyad Awad, the coordinator for the Palestinian education ministry in the southern Nablus region based in Hawarah, told The New Arab.

Ramzy Baroud: Palestinians’ battle for education is pivotal to their fight for freedom https://t.co/HPebOlcgQL pic.twitter.com/so4RsJJQEJ — IMEU (@theIMEU) October 23, 2018

“Fortunately, the students were inside the classrooms as the first period started. The teacher in the schoolyard and the two students who defended themselves were lightly injured,” he added. The school day was called off and the children were sent home.

Late on Monday, settlers marched through the streets of Hawarah and clashed with local youths. Local sources told The New Arab that around 16 Palestinians were injured.

The attacks in Hawarah came a day after the West Bank witnessed a rise in confrontations between Palestinian civilians and Israeli military forces.

(Palestine Chronicle)

