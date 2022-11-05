On the night of Thursday, November 3, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired more than 80 artillery rounds into the sea in response to the US-South Korea decision to extend their joint military exercises.

Pyongyang retaliated against Washington and Seoul by firing the barrage of artillery shells into the demilitarized zone in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The Joint Chief of Staffs of the South Korean Army called the artillery firing a “clear violation of the inter-Korean military agreement of September 2018” and demanded that DPRK immediately stop the “acts of hostility.”

Additionally, the South Korean government deployed 80 fighter jets with high stealth capacity in response to an detection of 180 warplanes belonging to the DPRK.

Pyongyang’s artillery launch was in response to the extension of “Vigilant Storm,” a training period of large-scale joint military exercises between the US and South Korea. This Vigilant Storm, in which some 240 fighters are participating, has gone on from October 31 to November 4.