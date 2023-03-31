The plenary session of the Constitutional Court of Ecuador approved the opinion of partial admissibility on the request for impeachment against President Guillermo Lasso, with six votes in favor and three against. The parliamentary procedure could end with the censure and dismissal of the president.

The partial admissibility ruling made this Wednesday, March 29, means that the Constitutional Court admitted the accusation of impeachment for the alleged crime of embezzlement against Lasso, in accordance with the Constitution.

However, the court rejected two accusations related to the crime of extortion, allegedly because they do not comply with the provisions of the law.

The judges further concluded that “in the analysis of the procedure, it was found that in the request presented and the procedure that has been followed up until now in the National Assembly, the principles of political legitimacy and due process have been respected.”

What next?

After the ruling of the Constitutional Court, the process returns again to the National Assembly, where the Legislative Administration Council has three days to observe and recognise the resolution. Then, they will send it to the Oversight Commission.

Meanwhile, the legislative table has about 45 days to hear the evidence that supports Lasso’s alleged violations, as well as listen to his defense.

Within the 45-day period:

Ten days are set for the president to exercise his defense.

Ten more days are set for the accusation to submit evidence.

The table report must be prepared and delivered to the president of the Assembly within a non-extendable period of ten days.

The president of the Assembly will then distribute it to parliament for their analysis, for which they have five days.

He will then convene the Plenary in the following five days, and, once the debate is over, the law provides five more days for the decision to be made of whether or not to dismiss the head of state.

The law also establishes that in order to censure and dismiss the president of the Republic, 92 votes are necessary.

Lasso’s rejection

The general secretariat of communication of the presidency of Ecuador rejected the political trial against Lasso via a publicised statement. However, he noted that he respects the admissibility ruling of the Constitutional Court.

“The Assembly’s approach has never had and never will have any legal or political base,” read the statement, which also went on to say that the president continues to work for all Ecuadorians.

