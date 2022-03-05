Extremist Ukrainians Prevent People from Leaving Mariupol City via Humanitarian Corridors, Execute Mayor Kreminna City

Donetsk, Kyiv, SANA- Ukrainian extremist battalions are preventing civilians from leaving the Ukrainian city of Mariupol through a humanitarian corridor, and took them as human shields, Deputy Head of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said Thursday.

Quoted by Sputnik, Basurin added that the city is suffering from lack of water in addition to the deteriorated humanitarian situation due to the practices of the Ukrainian extremists.

He warned that the Ukrainian army personnel will be exposed to strict strikes if they don’t hand over their weapons.

Ukrainian extremists executed Mayor of city of Kreminna, Vlodymyr Struk after abducting him from his home.

Luhansk People’s Republic spokesman Rodion Miroshnik said in a statement that the Ukrainian Nazis have shot Kreminna mayor dead in cold blood for trying to protect the city, which is unaffected by military destruction and saved its inhabitants from death and unnecessary disturbances.

He described the abduction and execution of the mayor as a “war crime” supported by Kyiv.

