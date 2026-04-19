Venezuelan far-right politician Maria Corina Machado during a rally in Madrid on Saturday, April 18, 2026, when the audience chanted racist slogans against Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez. Photo: Diego Radamés/Europa Press.

Venezuelan far-right politician Maria Corina Machado during a rally in Madrid on Saturday, April 18, 2026, when the audience chanted racist slogans against Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez. Photo: Diego Radamés/Europa Press.