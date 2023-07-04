July 3, 2023
Protesters clash with riot police at the Porte d'Aix in Marseille, southern France, on June 30, 2023, over the murder of an adolescent by French police in a Paris suburb on June 27. Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP.

Protesters clash with riot police at the Porte d'Aix in Marseille, southern France, on June 30, 2023, over the murder of an adolescent by French police in a Paris suburb on June 27. Photo: Christophe Simon/AFP.