The image shows a red map of the USSR with the hammer and sickle and a star. At the top, the title reads: "1991 Referendum on the Preservation of the USSR." On the left side, there are two pie charts highlighting key data. Photo: Socialist Voice/File photo.

The image shows a red map of the USSR with the hammer and sickle and a star. At the top, the title reads: "1991 Referendum on the Preservation of the USSR." On the left side, there are two pie charts highlighting key data. Photo: Socialist Voice/File photo.