 Fundalatin: Right-Wing Political Violence Killed 270 Venezuelans Between 2002 and 2019 – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 25, 2026
Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez meets with victims of political violence at Miraflores Palace in the context of Amnesty Law approval. Photo: Prensa Presidencial.

Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez meets with victims of political violence at Miraflores Palace in the context of Amnesty Law approval. Photo: Prensa Presidencial.