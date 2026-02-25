Nicaragua submitted its response to the preliminary objections filed by Germany before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in its case with the aim of compeling Germany to stop providing political, financial and military support to Israel amid the Zionist entity’s “campaign of destruction” against the Palestinian people.

On Monday, February 23, Nicaragua presented its written response to Germany’s preliminary objections on jurisdiction and admissibility in the case “regarding the failure to comply with certain international obligations with respect to the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Nicaragua’s written response concerning the preliminary objections and admissibility were submitted in a timely manner, as required by the ICJ in its procedural order.

The filing “has been submitted in fulfillment of Nicaragua’s international obligations to take all necessary measures to halt violations of the most fundamental norms of international law against the Palestinian people.”

Nicaragua also reaffirmed “its firm commitment to the rule of law at the international level and the peaceful settlement of disputes between states.”

On April 8, 2024, Nicaragua requested the ICJ to order Germany to cease providing political, financial and military support to the Zionist entity “in light of its campaign of destruction” against the Palestinian people, arguing that the German support violates the Genocide Convention.

At that time, Nicaragua also urged Germany to differentiate its commitment to the “Jewish people” from that to the “Israeli government.” Later that same month, however, the ICJ declined to order provisional measures to halt Germany’s arms sales to Israel.

Nicaragua maintains that Germany is violating the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, established after the Holocaust. It also alleges that Berlin is facilitating the commission of genocide in Gaza by withdrawing its funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

For its part, Germany claimed at the ICJ that Israel’s security is “at the center” of German foreign policy and has rejected Nicaragua’s accusations that it is facilitating genocide in Gaza through its arms sales to the Zionist entity.

(Telesur English)