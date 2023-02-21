Following heavy rains in Brazil, at least 36 people lost their lives and another 220 had to be evacuated. So far, the number of missing persons has not been revealed.

Among the victims is a seven-year-old boy who was buried by a landslide in the municipality of Ubatuba. The heavy rainfall, which began last Saturday night, has resulted in great human and material losses. In Sao Sebastiao, some 50 houses were washed away by the water.

Local media stated that the volume of water exceeded, in only 24 hours, that which fell in the entire month of February. A state of public emergency was decreed in the cities of Ubatuba, Sao Sebastiao, Ilhabela, Caraguatuba, and Bertioga.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, reported that the armed forces were deployed to care for victims of the rains.

“We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, care for the wounded, search for the missing, and restore roads, energy and telecommunications connections in the region,” the president wrote on social media.

The rescue operation was joined by 130 support teams, 23 vehicles, and 7 aircraft that are working alongside civil defense, military police, firefighters, and the Brazilian army.

(RedRadioVE) by Yucsealis Rincón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

