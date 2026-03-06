Venezuelans, including social movements and members of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), held a series of marches on Thursday, March 5, across Caracas to mark the 13th anniversary of the passing of President Hugo Chávez.

The marches began in the morning, departing from various points across the capital and converging on the Cuartel de la Montaña 4F, Chávez’s resting place in the 23 de Enero parish. Venezuelan authorities put special security arrangements in place along the routes to ensure the safe passage of the marchers to the historic site where their leader rests.

Foreign Affairs Minister Iván Gil Pinto highlighted Chávez’s vision of a multipolar world and his “promotion of brotherhood between our region and Africa,” noting that these principles of peace and mutual solidarity continue to guide Bolivarian diplomacy. Gil emphasized that Chávez was always a fervent defender of international dialogue and the sovereignty of peoples.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez honored Chávez’s memory, reflecting that politics is, above all, an act of tenderness and absolute dedication to the people. He stressed that the leader’s heart beat as one with the people, and that his historic call for national unity remains the foundational basis for achieving new victories against foreign domination.

The official commemoration began in the early hours with an emotional vigil at the Cuartel de la Montaña, attended by family members, friends, and leaders of the Caracas government. The day’s events concluded with nationwide cultural activities and forums on Chavismo’s impact on the integration of the peoples of the Global South.

The scale of Thursday’s mobilization speaks for itself: thirteen years after his passing, Hugo Chávez remains the central reference point in Venezuela’s ongoing struggle for independence and social justice.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ