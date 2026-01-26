Homelessness in Barcelona has surged to a record 1,982 people, exposing a deepening housing crisis and urgent calls for reform.

The number of people sleeping on the streets of Barcelona has reached a record high of 1,982 -a 43% increase since 2023- according to a report from the Arrels Foundation, which assisted 3,337 homeless individuals during 2025.

Beatriz, a spokesperson for Arrels, points out that even those earning the minimum wage are forced to choose between eating or keeping their accommodation, a structural crisis that current resources fail to mitigate.

Social organizations and activists demand fundamental solutions that go beyond temporary shelters and attack the root causes: universal access to housing and reform of a labor market that exploits without guaranteeing a livable life.

Early in 2025, Barcelona residents similarly condemned an overwhelming housing crisis fueled by a real estate model that places landlord profits above the right to decent housing. In interviews with teleSUR, citizens noted that prices had soared to historic highs, drastically out of alignment with average wages and creating profound uncertainty, particularly for the younger generation.

William, a migrant from Ghana who spent years living in public squares such as Catalunya Square, describes how the situation has drastically worsened: constant evictions are breaking up support communities, and without legal papers, the rental market remains inaccessible.

Durant el 2025 hem acollit 2.699 persones al nostre centre obert, un 5% més que el 2024. Un espai diürn obert els 365 dies de l’any per oferir protecció, descans i serveis bàsics. https://t.co/FRRJ2OujEL pic.twitter.com/MrueCTu25x — Arrels Fundació (@ArrelsFundacio) January 15, 2026

The Tenants’ Union blamed speculation and warned about the fraud of 11-month temporary contracts, used by owners to bypass state regulations and facilitate the eviction of families to favor tourism or large international investors.

Civil organizations criticized the Spanish Government’s measures as insufficient, arguing they primarily protect property owners’ interests. In response, they called for an immediate cuts to rents and a ban on speculative sales.

During 2024, massive protests backed by unions like CC.OO. and UGT also took to the streets of Madrid and Barcelona to denounce that, while 3.8 million houses stand empty, workers must spend most of their income on rents reaching 1,800 euros per month.

(teleSUR)