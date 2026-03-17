 The Imperialist Wars Being Waged Against the Global South In Ukraine and Iran – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 18, 2026
Depiction of how Ukraine, like "Israel" before it, has been transformed into an outpost of Western imperialism. Photo: Zeinab al-Hajj/Al Mayadeen English.

Depiction of how Ukraine, like "Israel" before it, has been transformed into an outpost of Western imperialism. Photo: Zeinab al-Hajj/Al Mayadeen English.