 In Memoriam Berta Cáceres – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 15, 2026
Berta Cáceres speaking outside the Soto Cano US Air Base in Honduras in 2011. Photo: Roger Harris/file photo.

Berta Cáceres speaking outside the Soto Cano US Air Base in Honduras in 2011. Photo: Roger Harris/file photo.