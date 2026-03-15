 Venezuela Increases ‘Economic War’ Bonus by 25% Ahead of May Day  – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 15, 2026
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez during a working activity with people working in the fishing industry in Carirubana, Falcon state, on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez during a working activity with people working in the fishing industry in Carirubana, Falcon state, on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.