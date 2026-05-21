Iran is reviewing a new US proposal delivered through Pakistani mediation a few days after Tehran submitted its own 14-point draft.

Iran is currently reviewing a new US proposal delivered through Pakistani mediation after Tehran submitted its own 14-point draft earlier this week, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing a source close to the negotiating team.

The source said the United States sent a revised text to Iran via the Pakistani mediator three days after Tehran presented its proposal outlining 14 points related to the ongoing negotiations.

According to the report, Iranian officials are still studying the American draft and have not yet issued any formal response.

The Pakistani mediator, who is currently in Tehran, is reportedly attempting to narrow the differences between the two sides and bring their respective proposals closer together.

However, so far, no final outcome has emerged from these efforts, the source asserted.

War diplomacy

The latest diplomatic exchanges come amid continued regional efforts to contain the war launched by the US and “Israel” against Iran. After months of military escalation, economic warfare, and failed attempts to destabilize the Islamic Republic, Washington is now pursuing indirect negotiations with Tehran through Pakistani mediation as it seeks a path out of a war that has failed to achieve its strategic objectives.

Recent reports indicated that Iran’s revised 14-point proposal focused on ending the war and establishing “confidence-building measures” by the American side. The proposal reportedly included demands related to sanctions relief, guarantees against future US and Israeli attacks, restoration of maritime trade flows, and broader regional de-escalation.

Tehran has also maintained that negotiations cannot be limited solely to uranium enrichment while Iran remains under military and economic pressure, insisting that any lasting arrangement must address the root causes of the war, including US sanctions, regional military escalation, threats against Iranian sovereignty, and attempts to undermine the Islamic Republic’s strategic position.

Meanwhile, US officials have voiced opposition to key elements of Tehran’s proposal, particularly Iran’s refusal to negotiate its nuclear program under wartime pressure and its insistence that the Strait of Hormuz crisis cannot be separated from the broader US-led campaign against the Islamic Republic, laying bare the major disagreements that continue to obstruct a breakthrough.

Despite ongoing mediation efforts, no final agreement or breakthrough has yet emerged from the negotiations.

(Al Mayadeen – English)