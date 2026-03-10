 Iran Condemns US-Israeli Strikes on Oil Depots, Calling Them ‘Intentional Chemical Warfare’ – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 10, 2026
Smoke rises following an Israeli attack on the Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026. Photo: social media/PressTV.

Smoke rises following an Israeli attack on the Sharan Oil depot in Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026. Photo: social media/PressTV.