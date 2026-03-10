Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says the US-Israeli attacks on fuel storage facilities amount to nothing less than “intentional chemical warfare” against the Iranian citizens.

The National Iranian Oil Refinery and Distribution Company said in a statement that the United States and Israeli regime carried out missile attacks on oil depots in the provinces of Tehran and Alborz late on Saturday as part of their strikes on Iran’s infrastructure.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baghaei said the US-Israeli criminal war against Iran has entered a dangerous new phase as the enemies conducted “deliberate” strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure.

“By targeting fuel depots, the aggressors are releasing hazardous materials and toxic substances into the air, poisoning civilians, devastating the environment, and endangering lives on a massive scale,” he added.

The Iranian spokesperson warned that the consequences of this “environmental and humanitarian catastrophe” will not be limited to just Iran’s borders.

“These strikes constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide—all at once,” Baghaei said.

The strikes on Iranian oil storage facilities are aimed at disrupting Iran’s revenue and logistics.

The attacks caused significant fires, environmental concerns, and casualties. Thick choking black smoke hang over Tehran after the attacks.

(PressTV)