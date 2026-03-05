The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced staging the 17th stage of its ongoing Operation True Promise 4 against Israeli and American targets throughout the region.

The Corps made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, the fifth day since the launch of the operation in retaliation against unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic by Tel Aviv and Washington.

“With the successful destruction of more than seven advanced radars, the eyes of the US and the usurping Zionist regime in the region have been blinded,” the statement read.

It also hailed bypassing the US’s THAAD missile system, which has been deployed to try to protect the Israeli regime in the face of the reprisal, thus striking the building of the regime’s ministry of war as well as the Ben Gurion airport, its busiest air terminal.

Attesting to the success of the operation, the Corps stated, was the continuous sound of sirens and the prolonged confinement of illegal settlers inside shelters across the occupied territories over the past 100 hours.

This verifies “the steady and managed rhythm of Iranian projectile launches for harsh revenge against terrorist criminals,” the statement noted.

“In the coming days, the attacks will become more intense and widespread.”

So far throughout the operation, the IRGC has flown hundreds of ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards sensitive and strategic targets throughout the region.

The targets have featured those lying in the city of Tel Aviv and the holy occupied city of al-Quds as well as American outposts and interests scattered across regional countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Other highlights in the retaliation have seen the Corps target the US Navy’s Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier as well as an American destroyer in the Indian Ocean.

Striking US’s ‘largest data center’ in region

Also on Wednesday, the IRGC announced staging a “critical strike” against the largest American data center in the region.

It identified the target as the Amazon data center in Bahrain, saying the strike was carried out to identify the role played by these centers in supporting the enemy’s military and intelligence activities.

According to Amazon’s official report, extensive damage has been inflicted on this center.

Amazon’s regional office in Bahrain, which was opened in 2019, is considered to be the gateway for advanced Amazon cloud services to the countries of the Persian Gulf and elsewhere throughout West Asia.

(PressTV)