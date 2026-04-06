Iran turns the US’ own media tactics against it, using memes, AI, and viral content to ridicule Washington amid ongoing aggression.

While over 92 million Iranians are bombarded by US-Israeli aggression, Washington continues to mislead the world with staged videos and online narratives. Iran, however, has skillfully turned the US’ propaganda tactics against it, exposing American failures and hypocrisy in the ongoing war.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has taken the lead in challenging US misinformation. Posting in English on X, Ghalibaf highlights the absurdity of Trump’s war messaging and the incompetence of Washington’s military operations.

In one post, he taunted the US by referencing domestic protests: “Welcome to the party we started 47 years ago, No kings,” pointing to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and US failure.

Welcome to the party we started 47 years ago, No kings. This is the people of Iran, and we approve this message.#NoKings pic.twitter.com/JGT78zn4kW — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 29, 2026

Ghalibaf mocked US claims about aircraft losses from Iranian drones, sarcastically stating: “Sustained only minor damage,” highlighting Washington’s attempts to downplay Iranian capabilities.

US hypocrisy and failed strategy exposed

In another post, Ghalibaf ridiculed Trump’s ever-changing war objectives: “They’re playing 6D chess again!” He also criticized Washington’s attempts to manipulate oil markets for political gain, warning followers: “If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long.”

He further exposed the US military’s vulnerability, writing: “How can the US, which can’t even protect its own soldiers at its bases in the region… protect them on our soil?” These posts reach hundreds of thousands, undermining Washington’s narrative of strength and competence.

AI videos reveal US weakness and arrogance

Accounts are widely circulating AI-generated and viral videos mocking Trump and Netanyahu as weak, incompetent, and detached from reality.

One video shows Lego figures of Trump and Netanyahu examining a folder labeled “Jeffrey Epstein File,” satirizing US leadership while highlighting Washington’s failure to project credibility.

Additionally, content shared by US troops on TikTok is increasingly diverging from official White House messaging on the war on Iran, revealing anxiety, skepticism, and frustration among troops facing potential deployment.

While the administration of US President Donald Trump has portrayed the war as swift and decisive, framing “Operation Epic Fury” in triumphalist and even gamified language, posts circulating under the hashtag #MilitaryTok present a starkly different picture.

#MilitaryTok: Anxiety, sarcasm, and uncertainty

Many younger troops, particularly from Generation Z, are expressing unease about the war on TikTok, sharing personal and emotional reactions and blending humor with concern.

Some recruits mocked their timing, joining the military just as the war began, while others used viral audio and memes to express regret or apprehension. The viral use of the song ‘In the Navy by The Village People’ has become symbolic of hesitation among troops, with videos showing service members jokingly questioning their role in the war.

With limited, unclear updates from official sources, #MilitaryTok has also become an informal channel through which the public gauges troop morale and speculates on military movements.

Experts note that these posts offer a “more personal perspective layered with irony or dark humor,” reflecting a generation shaped by prolonged US military occupations abroad.

Public disillusionment with US war policy

The online sentiment aligns with broader public opinion. A recent poll found that six in ten Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the war, while 40% believe the war will make the US less safe. By the sixth day of the war alone, the US had reportedly spent $12.7 billion, and casualties included more than 3,500 people in Iran and 13 US service members.

Polling shows Americans are increasingly skeptical of the war, especially younger generations. Only 9% of Gen Z strongly support the war, while 34% strongly oppose it. Public faith in the military has fallen, reflecting dissatisfaction with endless overseas campaigns and propaganda-driven narratives.

Experts note TikTok and other social media platforms expose Washington’s failures. While the military attempts to control messaging, soldiers openly reveal operational gaps, declining morale, and the absurdity of US claims. Iran’s digital campaigns amplify this, turning US propaganda into self-parody.

(Al Mayaeen – English)