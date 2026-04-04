April 4, 2026
A combo provided by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on April 3, 2026 shows the aftermath of various successful strikes carried out by its Aerospace Force against enemy projectiles and drones as well as a warplane belonging to aggressors. Photo: PressTV.

A combo provided by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on April 3, 2026 shows the aftermath of various successful strikes carried out by its Aerospace Force against enemy projectiles and drones as well as a warplane belonging to aggressors. Photo: PressTV.