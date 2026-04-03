The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the commencement of heavy missile attacks as part of Wave 91 of Operation True Promise 4, targeting the heart of Tel Aviv and Haifa.

According to a statement released by the IRGC late Thursday, the strikes have forced 5 million Israeli settlers to seek shelter in underground bunkers.

The statement also revealed that the Yemen front has begun launching attacks towards the southern Israeli-occupied territories and Dimona.

“The sound of successive explosions has left emergency responders confused and struggling to keep up,” the report noted.

A military spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah announced that, alongside Iran and Hezbollah, a joint operation was carried out against critical enemy targets in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa region.

The spokesperson emphasized the coordinated nature of the attack, underlining the unity of efforts between the three parties in their ongoing resistance operations in the region.

According to Israeli broadcaster KAN, an Iranian ballistic missile, carrying a warhead weighing hundreds of kilograms, has caused significant damage to several locations.

The IRGC has indicated that further details regarding the scope and impact of the missile strikes will be released in the coming hours.

US President Donald Trump, once claiming to be trying to help Iranians, publicly takes pride in the destruction of civilian infrastructure in Iran. Follow: https://t.co/mLGcUTSA3Q pic.twitter.com/oJyFLsCWLa — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 2, 2026

In the past few hours, the IRGC has launched a series of coordinated, large-scale attacks using heavy ballistic missiles and attack drones, targeting several strategic bases and concentrations of Israeli and US forces in occupied territories and across the region.

According to reports, Israel’s sensitive airbases, including Tel Nof, Palmachim, and Ben Gurion airport, were heavily struck.

Additionally, military gathering points in cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat, the Negev region, and Beersheba faced a barrage of missile and drone attacks, causing widespread damage and casualties.

Meanwhile, US military bases in the region were not spared. US bases at Ahmed al-Jaber and Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, as well as the al-Kharj base in Saudi Arabia, were hit by precise heavy ballistic missile strikes, suffering significant damage.

In another part of the operation, the early warning radar system stationed at the al-Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates was completely destroyed. The radar system played a crucial role in the early detection of aerial and missile threats in the region.

(PressTV)