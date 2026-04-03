Bright fragments streak across the sky in what local media described as a missile with a split warhead, amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran Iran, as seen from Asqalan in occupied Palestine, March 5, 2026. Photo: Reuters.

Bright fragments streak across the sky in what local media described as a missile with a split warhead, amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran Iran, as seen from Asqalan in occupied Palestine, March 5, 2026. Photo: Reuters.