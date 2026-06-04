Frame grab from footage provided on June 3, 2026 shows a retaliatory missile launch staged by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in response to American aggression targeting Iranian assets. Photo: PressTV.

Frame grab from footage provided on June 3, 2026 shows a retaliatory missile launch staged by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in response to American aggression targeting Iranian assets. Photo: PressTV.