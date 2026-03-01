Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Venezuela issued a statement Saturday condemning and deeply regretting that a “military route” was chosen through attacks against Iran, triggering a dangerous and unpredictable escalation. However, the communiqué surprisingly questioned Iran’s right to self-defense, drawing strong criticisms from the country’s Chavista base.

Venezuelan authorities described the military response by Iran against targets in various countries as “undue and condemnable,” questioning the right to self-defense, despite the fact that the Iranian response targeted US military assets throughout West Asia, not civilian installations.

Orinoco Tribune attempted to locate the statement in Foreign Minister Yván Gil’s social media accounts on Instagram and Telegram and the Foreign Ministry’s accounts without success, as the previosuly uploaded posts appear to have been deleted. However, a digital capture of the document was distributed by Telesur English on X.

The ambivalent statement drew heavy criticism from the Chavista grassroots as well as from experts and solidarity activists globally. The lack of reference to the United States and the Zionist entity as the initiators of the aggression, given that they had launched unprovoked, massive military strikes against Iran in the middle of diplomatic talks, in addition to the questioning of Iran’s right to self-defense, sparked indignation among Chavistas.

“The reports and images of attacks on civilian facilities within Iranian territory, which have caused innocent civilian casualties, including girls and other underage students at a primary school in that country, cause deep dismay,” the communiqué reads. This refers to the Israeli missile strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, which killed more than 100 students.

The Venezuelan text concludes by reiterating an “unwavering commitment to peace, the peaceful settlement of disputes, respect for sovereignty and international law,” while appealing to the international community to return to negotiations.

According to analysts, the tone of the statement contradicts the strategic relationship built between Venezuela and Iran since the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution. Some suggest that it may hint at Zionist penetration into the Venezuelan government following the January 3 US military bombing of Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro. However, many Venezuelans have pointed out a distinction between Chavismo and the current government, arguing that Chavismo represents a movement larger than the circumstantial authorities.

Unofficial translation of the now-deleted Venezuelan statement is published below:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns and deeply regrets that, in a context of ongoing diplomatic efforts and negotiations, the military route was chosen through attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, triggering in recent hours a dangerous and unpredictable escalation of events, including undue and condemnable military reprisals by Iran against targets in various countries of the region. This situation, resulting from a disregard for the principles of diplomacy, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the Charter of the United Nations, places the region and the world in a scenario of enormous instability.

Reports and images of attacks on civilian facilities within Iranian territory, which have resulted in innocent civilian casualties, including girls and other underage students from a primary school in that country, are deeply distressing.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterates its unwavering commitment to peace, the peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for sovereignty and international law, and makes an urgent appeal to the international community and the States involved to return to the path of negotiation and avoid a further escalation of the confrontation.

Caracas, February 28, 2026.

Alexis Vive Patriotic Force condemns US aggression on Iran

The Alexis Vive Patriotic Force, a consolidated grassroots Chavista organization of the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas, issued a statement on Saturday that reflects better the genuine sentiment of the Chavista people regarding the imperialist-Zionist attack:

The Alexis Vive Patriotic Force denounces and repudiates with absolute firmness the military attack launched on February 28, 2026, by the US and “Israel” against the Islamic Republic of Iran. This brutal attack is not an isolated event, but the latest episode of the permanent offensive of imperialism against peoples who refuse to submit and who have defended their sovereignty against looting and colonialist domination.

During the morning hours of February 28, imperialist-Zionist forces unleashed direct bombings against Tehran and other Iranian regions, deliberately targeting civilian and military objectives in an attempt to break the will of a people who have been a reference of dignity and resistance against imperialism.

Far from representing a threat, Iran has been an example for the peoples of the world in the defense of its sovereignty, in its internationalist solidarity, and in its support for the Palestinian people in their historical struggle against the genocide of colonialist Zionism.

This offensive is nothing more than another attempt to impose regime change, undermine Iran’s self-determination, and reconfigure the political map of West Asia for the benefit of the strategic interests of Washington and Tel Aviv. Their genocidal logic has left millions of victims in the region; Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Palestine are proof of the criminal pattern of imperialist-Zionist aggression.

Iran resists. The Iranian people and their armed forces have risen against this open aggression, defending their territory, their culture, their history, and their inalienable right to exist free from foreign interference. This position is an example of anti-imperialist dignity against the expansionism that seeks to impose its dominance by force.

Stay strong Iran!

Down with Zionism!

Down with imperialism!

For the sovereignty of the peoples!

Homeland or death!

We will prevail!

El Panal Commune, February 27 Communal City, Caracas

February 28, 2026

Latest developments

Early Saturday morning, Israeli and US forces launched a massive, unprovoked attack against Iran following weeks of Oman-mediated negotiations between the US and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland. The last session of the negotiations took place on Thursday, February 26, with mediators reporting “significant progress” toward a nuclear agreement and lifting of some sanctions.

US President Donald Trump had issued a 10-day ultimatum on February 19, demanding Iran accept stricter conditions regarding its ballistic missile program. While the Iranian government showed flexibility regarding uranium enrichment, it categorically refused to dismantle its missile defense system.

The attacks, which the US administration described as a mission to destroy Iran’s missile and nuclear industries, struck Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, and Minab. In Minab, a missile hit the Shajareye Tayabeh girls’ primary school, killing 118 students and injuring dozens more.

In response, Iran activated Operation True Promise 4, launching drones and ballistic missiles against “Israeli” territory and multiple US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq. Yemeni, Iraqi, and Palestinian resistance forces have also announced offensive operations in support of the Iranian people. There are reports of the closure of the Red Sea by Ansarallah and missile launches from Palestinian Resistance locations against US and Zionist interests.

Amid the US-Zionist aggression and Iranian response, massive demonstrations are taking place throughout Iran in support to the Iranian leadership and condemning the unprovoked attacks.

