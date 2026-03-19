Mohammad al-Sherri was assassinated alongside his wife during a series of violent strikes that killed at least 10 others across Beirut and its suburbs

Israel assassinated Al Manar journalist Mohammad Sherri and his wife in a brutal strike on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, overnight, which came as part of a series of deadly attacks that killed at least a dozen.

Al Manar released a statement on 18 March mourning the deaths of Sherri and his wife as a result of the Israeli attack on a building in Beirut’s Zuqaq al-Blat area.

“With great pride, firm faith in the path of duty and truth that we pursue no matter the sacrifices, Al Manar TV Channel mourns the loss of its political programs director, colleague Hajj Mohammad Sherri and his wife, who were martyred in the Zionist attack on Zuqaq al-Blat area in Beirut,” the station said.

Sherri had been recovering from an illness after a recent surgery when he was killed.

Several of his children and grandchildren were wounded in the attack and transferred to hospitals.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Department offered its “deepest condolences” in a statement.

It said Israel has “resorted to escalating its aggression to target resistance journalists who defend the truth, thinking that through killing, assassination, and intimidation it will be able to silence that honest word and resistance, extinguish that bright flame, and break the will of those who stand firm and steadfast in the field of honor and sacrifice.”

Several other Israeli attacks targeted the Lebanese capital early on 18 March.

A building in Beirut’s Bashoura neighborhood was completely leveled by a strike. Israel also bombed the Basta neighborhood, as well as the southern suburb of Beirut, where at least two violent attacks took place.

The strikes were heard by residents across the capital. In total, 12 people were killed and over 40 others wounded by Israel’s overnight strikes on Beirut. Israel released a statement claiming it bombed “Hezbollah infrastructure” across Beirut.

Over 900 people have been killed by Israel in Lebanon since 2 March, when Hezbollah responded to over a year of Israeli ceasefire violations – launching rockets at military positions for the first time since 2024.

Israeli displacement orders have uprooted close to a million Lebanese people.

Israeli forces have launched a ground operation in south Lebanon and are facing fierce resistance from Hezbollah.

The Lebanese resistance is targeting invading troops and military positions established inside Lebanon in violation of the 2024 ceasefire, while escalating cross-border strikes on bases and settlements.

VIDEO | Footage published by Hezbollah shows its fighters targeting the headquarters of the 146th Division in Jatoun, east of the Israeli settlement of Nahariya, with a rocket salvo. pic.twitter.com/rYBPKZtlW8 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) March 18, 2026

Israel’s latest wave of airstrikes came hours after Hezbollah launched massive barrages of rockets at Israeli settlements and troops on Tuesday night.