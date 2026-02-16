By Julia Kassem – Feb 15, 2026

Julia Kassem argues the Maxwell–Epstein saga is best understood through the lens of Israeli intelligence networks, tracing a continuity of espionage, blackmail, and media influence from Robert Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports in mainstream media circulating pit Epstein’s connection to Russia against claims about his service to “Israel” aren’t entirely unique.

Similarly, UK Foreign Office papers, released in 2003, described the Czech-Jewish mogul Robert Maxwell – born Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch, as a Soviet agent despite his deep connections to British capitalists, Mossad agents, and Western leaders.

The kernel of truth in this field of lies is that, in 1948, Maxwell served as a central arms broker in the transfer of weapons from the Czech SSR to the Zionist entity during the First Arab-Israeli War, sending the ragtag Zionist Haganah thugs, facilitating shipments of thousands of rifles, MG34 machine guns, ammunition, and Czech-built Avia S-199 fighters.

The USSR, eager to unseat Britain’s presence in Palestine, was the first to recognize and first to arm the Zionist entity, taking advantage of the U.S.’s arms embargo on the region. It has been even speculated by some scholars that, had the USSR not armed them, the Zionist entity might not have survived.

Years later, the USSR backtracked on the initial support for “Israel”, competing for influence against the US in the newly decolonizing Global South.

By the 1956 Suez Crisis, the lines were clearly drawn, with the USSR supporting and arming newly socialist Arab states. Meanwhile, the US was supporting the Zionist entity.

Maxwell – who adopted his name after involvement in the UK army and while building his business empire in London – not only saved the Zionist entity militarily in 1948 but economically, buying out Israeli tech companies and turning them into profitable enterprises.

He fought in the British army and had a fleeting stint with the MI6 – who wrote him off as untrustworthy and “a Zionist – loyal only to Israel.”

His recruitment by Mossad coincided with the merging of his role as a scientific publisher, extending into a new role as a media mogul. He went on to acquire the British Daily Mirror group, rising to a position of intense power in the Western media realm.

He was central to shaping an incredibly pro-Israeli narrative across media – via his control and ownership of knowledge production platforms from academic publishing to trashy tabloids.

Before the world became aware of Pegasus spyware and the NSO group, Robert Maxwell was allegedly distributing a compromised and bugged version of the PROMIS software (technology originally developed for the U.S Department of Justice (DoJ) and reportedly intended for then Mossad head Rafi Eitan, who worked closely for Maxwell for use against *other* governments).

Eitan used companies associated with Maxwell, along with other business-linked entities, as “Trojan Horses” to distribute PROMIS and conduct other illegal activities – the same way Epstein’s circle used their ties in modeling, philanthropy, and charity to recruit, operate, and finance their criminal enterprise.

Like Pegasus’ scandal, eventually making its way to the phones of Western government officials, PROMIS came back to bite the US intelligence community. US government documents from the late 90s note that:

Eitan admitted that Israeli intelligence had successfully penetrated PROMIS databases in unidentified US Government agencies as part of its espionage against the United States, a feat that would be more feasible if Eitan and Maxwell were directly involved in PROMIS sales to US Government agencies.

This occurred alongside the release of “Israel’s” nuclear secrets to US media in 1986 by Mordechai Vanunu, whom Maxwell himself helped track in a honeypot operation and kidnap back to “Israel.”

Robert Maxwell’s links would become Epstein’s launchpad. In turn, Epstein’s money would become Ghislaine’s start-up fund. A match made in hell.

It has been alleged that, after Robert Maxwell’s death – which some speculate may have involved Mossad when he threatened to extort the blackmailers for 400 million pounds – Ghislaine Maxwell inherited not only his network of connections and lavish lifestyle, but also his role as “Israel’s” political blackmail apparatus.

That’s not the official narrative; the “official” story of a heart attack, following separate autopsies of Maxwell conducted in Spain and “Israel” – the latter being the country where he was ultimately buried, with the Israeli PM in attendance, says the following:

Another forensic report suggested lethal injection, citing a perforation behind his ear.

Ari-Ben Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer, was quoted as saying in Gordon Thomas’s book Robert Maxwell: Israel’s Superspy that “it was clear [Maxwell] was saying he would blow the whistle on all he knew about Mossad. That was a threat no one could expect to get away with.”

The death was suspicious, but the continued project was clear and running. Ben-Menashe revealed in a 2020 RT interview that Epstein used honey trapping to blackmail politicians to cooperate with Mossad.

“Israel’s” successive defeats by the Resistance in the 2000s, growing public disillusionment in the West, and fear of US abandonment drove Tel Aviv to tighten the clamps on US officials and media figures.

The honeytrap blackmailing strategy, decades old, was religiously blessed in 2010 – officially and publicly – by Rabbi Ari Schvat. The pretext was to “protect national security”, legitimized by Rabbinical interpretations of biblical lore, and used as a tool against “terrorists”. However, detractors argue that such mechanisms had long been employed – for decades prior – not only against adversaries but also as leverage against allies.

“Israel’s” 80s era tactics in espionage, blackmail, and buying out Zionist influence in media came full circle under the infernal empire built by Epstein and Maxwell. Epstein would recommend Palantir to Barak and the Israeli government, and collaborate on Ehud Barak-chaired and venture fund-linked police tech startup Carbyne – developed by “Israel’s” 8200 Unit.

“Israel” leveraged the connections between Epstein, Victoria’s Secret owner Lex Wexner, and through the Mega Group, an assembly of Jewish businessmen who joined efforts to bankroll Israeli propaganda and Aliyah campaigns like Hillel and Birthright.

Epstein’s records in the recently released documents show his financing IDF Friends, the Jewish National Fund, and Hillel, directed from Wexner’s funding.

Wexner gifted Epstein an estate, rigged with cameras and surveillance equipment – probably planned and pushed by the Israelis to provide the infrastructure for blackmail operations.

Like Robert Maxwell, Mega Group co-founder Wexner leveraged his wealth into financing media himself, as owner of the UK’s Telegraph, “Israel’s” Jerusalem Post, and the Chicago Sun Times. Charles Bronfman’s family also held major stakes in AOL and Time Warner.

The collapse of the USSR provided a prostitution pipeline for Epstein and Maxwell.

Russia was not an actor aiding Epstein on a political level, but a breeding ground for building up Epstein & company’s financial and human “capital.”

In the latest release of documents, Barak and Epstein in an audio recording discuss planning to import 1 million more Russian migrants to Israel, to offset past waves of Middle Eastern Jewish migrants, noting notable Russian personalities in Israeli tech and military.

Epstein and Maxwell “died” – “of suicide and natural causes” – with involvement from the same Mossad handlers that helped fuel their rise. But the tools of espionage, repression, and control they’ve helped move along continue, expanding the breadth of their destructive influence.

Social media, especially the Musk-owned X platform, will continue to churn out more Islamophobic propaganda to continue to generate support for the Zionist entity, deploying the same information warfare for “Israel” that the Zionist entity pioneered through Maxwell’s control of publishing and media. Structurally and chronologically, it is the same tactic that Epstein and Mega Group continued on the boards of 4chan or the feeds of social media platforms.

The system that abuses children with one hand and bombs them with the other cannot credibly claim moral authority. From crimes, blackmail, and surveillance to targeted killings and repression, these practices are described as operating beyond geographic limits. And as the US exhausts itself in the region, some analysts warn that the Zionist-American empire will turn its guns inward onto the Western populations to accelerate its campaign of internal repression. Therefore, security doctrines developed abroad may increasingly be applied domestically, expanding mechanisms of internal control within Western societies.

(Al Mayadeen)