As part of the activities for National Defense Day, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited several public companies and institutions to assess the implementation of preparative measures and how these organizations are responding to the current situation in the country.

One of the sites visited was the Frutas Selectas company, located in Havana’s Cerro municipality. There, President Díaz-Canel emphasized that “every Cuban must be clear about their mission and be prepared,” a principle considered the cornerstone of the concept of the War of the Whole People.

He was accompanied on the visit by National Assembly President Esteban Lazo, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces General Álvaro López Miera, and other government and Communist Party leaders.

Hoy participamos en el Día Nacional de la Defensa. Estuvimos en la Zona de Defensa “Armada”, en el capitalino municipio del Cerro, y compartimos la jornada de preparación con trabajadores y vecinos de la comunidad, como parte de nuestra concepción de Guerra de Todo el Pueblo. pic.twitter.com/0VEtogojxk — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 14, 2026

During his visit to defense-related institutions, Miguel Díaz-Canel received information about military structures and strategic plans designed to guarantee national security.

The president of the Cerro Municipal Defense Council, Mai-Lin Alberty Arozarena, highlighted the importance of citizen preparedness in threatening scenarios: “When the homeland is threatened by expansionists, when it is threatened by an administration that is cracking down with [increasingly harsh] measures, then the people’s response must be preparedness and the staunch defense of their achievements.”

National Defense Day is taking place in a complicated context for Cuba, marked by the tightening of US sanctions. This includes pressure on trading partners, with the new threat of sanctions for those trading fuel with Cuba.

At the same time, the US president acknowledged that his administration is in contact with Havana and expressed his intention to reach an agreement. However, he stated that Cuba is a “nation in decline” and stressed that it “no longer has Venezuela” to sustain itself economically.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/AS/SF