 President Díaz-Canel Assesses Preparations for Cuba’s Defense – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
February 17, 2026
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel receiving details about military structures and strategic objectives during his tour of defense-related institutions. Photo: Canal Caribe.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel receiving details about military structures and strategic objectives during his tour of defense-related institutions. Photo: Canal Caribe.

Translate »