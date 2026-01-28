Lebanese journalist and imam Sheikh Ali Noureddine was killed on Monday in a targeted Zionist drone strike in Sour (Tyre). With Noureddine’s killing, the number of media workers killed by the Israeli occupation in Lebanon has risen to 20.

An Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in a crowded commercial area of Sour yesterday afternoon, killing Noureddine and wounding two others. The attack marked another violation of the November 2024 ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation.

Hezbollah Media Relations condemned the assassination in a statement, describing it as a “war crime” and part of a long series of “brutal crimes against journalists, civilians, and humanity as a whole.” The statement called on journalists, media institutions, unions, and political and intellectual figures to escalate action in local, Arab, and international forums, particularly legal and human rights channels to “curb this Zionist savagery.”

Separately, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry has once again submitted a complaint to the UN over continued Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty. The communique included three detailed tables listing daily Israeli violations during October, November, and December of last year, amounting to over 2,000 breaches (542, 691, and 803 respectively).

Last July, Noureddine took to social media to publicly criticize the Lebanese ruling class for its inaction in face of daily Israeli airstrikes.

Beyond his media career, Noureddine was a prominent religious figure in the South. He previously worked as an anchor and program host on Al-Manar TV and also served as the imam of the Al-Housh town mosque in Tyre.

(al-akhbar)