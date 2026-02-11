The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, asserted that Venezuela is exercising full control of its sovereignty while advancing in the construction of new diplomatic and energy relations with the US under principles of mutual respect and collaboration.

Through social media, the legislator reported on an interview he gave to US journalist Robert Stephen Schmitt, of the far-right Newsmax television channel, in which Jorge Rodríguez explained the guidelines of the Chavista foreign policy.

Jorge Rodríguez: “President Maduro and Celia Flores should be freed immediately” And no snap elections. Sorry for linking to a Nazi outlet, but various types of creeps claiming the U.S. dictatorship succeeded in overthrowing Chavismo are WRONG. https://t.co/CFi8rhAJtn — Joe Emersberger (@rosendo_joe) February 10, 2026

“We are working on new diplomatic and energy relations with the United States of America, for the common good of our nations,” Jorge Rodríguez said in his message.

The website of Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information stated that during the dialogue, the head of the Venezuelan legislature emphasized that these ties aim to promote cooperation and mutual benefit, especially in the hydrocarbons sector.

Jorge Rodríguez pointed out that Venezuela maintains an open-door foreign policy as long as it is based on the recognition of Venezuela’s legitimate authorities and respect for self-determination.

Strengthening foreign policy with Washington represents a path to finding joint solutions internationally without compromising the integrity of the republic, the parliamentarian emphasized. In this regard, he reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to defending national sovereignty and consolidating a diplomacy of based on peace in this new scenario of strategic cooperation.

During the interview, he also addressed the issue of the Amnesty Law currently under parliamentary debate. Jorge Rodríguez indicated that the law, unanimously approved in its first reading, is being promoted for all sectors of the opposition residing abroad, including those who instigated violence, so that they can return to the country in accordance with the law.

When asked about the military attack carried out by US forces on January 3 and the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro, the legislator described the event as “very traumatic” but stressed that it was received with “great maturity” by an “incredibly mature” country.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL