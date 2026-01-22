The Russian presidential spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, stated this Wednesday that Moscow expects to hear explanations from US President Donald Trump regarding the weapons that according to Trump, “no one else has” and that were allegedly used during the attack against Venezuela on January 3.

“We will have to listen to the explanations of what the president of the United States means,” Peskov said and noted that the relevant Kremlin services are already working to gather information and analyze Trump’s statements.

The US president claimed in an interview with a local outlet that Washington possesses “weapons that nobody knows about,” referring to an alleged “sonic cannon” used during the attack on Caracas and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump boasted about the military operation: “Two weeks ago, you saw weapons nobody had ever heard of. They couldn’t fire a single shot at us.” According to his account, Venezuela’s defense systems were left “completely disorganized” and failed to respond to the offensive.

The US attack, carried out under the pretext of fighting “narco-terrorism,” targeted Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira, leaving at least 100 people dead, including 32 Cuban military personnel who were guarding the Venezuelan head of state. Their bodies were repatriated and honored in Havana, where President Miguel Díaz-Canel remembered them as “giants, even in their final battle.”

Caracas described the operation as a “grave military aggression” and stated that Washington’s real objective is to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources—particularly oil and minerals—by forcibly undermining the nation’s sovereignty.

Trump, for his part, attempted to justify the action as a “surgical” strike, although he did not notify the US Congress, prompting domestic criticism over violations of constitutional procedures.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that Venezuela must be ensured the right to decide its own destiny without external interference. China also called for the immediate release of President Maduro and Cilia Flores.

By demanding explanations, the Kremlin made it clear that Trump’s display of military power represents a threat to Venezuela and to international stability by introducing “never-before-seen” weapons.

Analysts note that Trump’s boasting in Davos seeks to project an image of strength but has triggered global backlash due to violations of international law and the dangerous precedent set by the capture of a sitting president.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL