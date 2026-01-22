 Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Leads Cabinet Meeting to Drive Economic Development in Venezuela – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
January 22, 2026
Acting President Delcy Rodríguez presiding over Cabinet Council No. 758 at Miraflores Palace. Photo: Venezuela's Presidential Press Office.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez presiding over Cabinet Council No. 758 at Miraflores Palace. Photo: Venezuela's Presidential Press Office.

Translate »