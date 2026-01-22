The president of the US empire, Donald Trump, has admitted and boasted once again about the use of “unprecedented weapons” during the US military invasion of Venezuela on January 3, when he ordered the bombing of the South American nation and the kidnapping of the sovereign President Nicolás Maduro and the First Lady and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum this Wednesday, January 21, in Davos, Switzerland, Trump referred to the criminal act that murdered more than 100 people, stating that “unprecedented weapons were used two weeks ago” in Venezuela.

During his speech, referring to the US military aggression against Venezuela, he remarked that the attack with those weapons supposedly took the Bolivarian military by surprise. “Everything was chaos; they couldn’t respond.” According to him, soldiers defending Venezuela supposedly commented that “‘they were right in front of us, we pulled the trigger, and nothing happened.'”

In his recount, always with his characteristic arrogance, he claimed that of the anti-aircraft missiles that Venezuela has, “only one rose 30 feet, everything fell apart, ‘they were saying: What the hell is going on?'”

He further claimed, in another mocking tone toward two major powers allied with Venezuela, “those defense systems are manufactured by Russia and China, so they’re going to have to go and review their plans.”

Trump’s comments came in the context of reaffirming his plans to seize Greenland. According to him, he will not do so by force; rather, he is supposedly “placing immediate negotiations” to acquire this island, an autonomous territory colonized by Denmark.

“Our country and the world face greater risks than ever before, due to missiles, to armaments that I cannot even speak of,” Trump continued.

Trump’s sonic weapon

On Tuesday, January 20, Trump hinted in an interview that a “sonic weapon” was used in the military aggression carried out by US troops against Venezuela.

“There was a sonic weapon that took out many of the Cuban bodyguards. Is that something US nationals should be afraid of?” the NewsNation reporter asked Trump in an interview, to which the president replied: “Nobody else has it. We have weapons that nobody knows about, and I say it’s probably a good thing not to talk about them; but we have some incredible weapons. That was an incredible attack. Don’t forget that house was in the middle of a fortress, a military base,” he said, in reference to the house, not bunker or fortress, where President Maduro was kidnapped.

On January 10, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had commented on a post by US television host Mike Netter, who recounted the alleged story of a Venezuelan soldier. Referring to the US military operation against Venezuela on Saturday, January 3, the soldier described how, during combat, US troops “launched something… I don’t know how to describe it… it was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was going to explode from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, motionless.”

The US attacks against Venezuela claimed the lives of more than 100 people, including Venezuelan civilians and military personnel, and 32 Cuban soldiers.

On January 13, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello condemned the explosions caused by the US forces as so brutal that some victims could only be identified by their DNA.

“When we don’t talk about the number of dead or killed, it’s because the explosions were so powerful that, well, there are people whose whereabouts we don’t know,” he explained. “The blast was so extensive that it’s impossible to locate them.” This was reported on January 13 at a press conference, where he noted that the death toll from the bombings launched by the US empire against Venezuela on January 3 “exceeds 100 people killed.”

Minister Cabello announced that the country’s scientific police, the National Service of Medicine and Forensic Sciences, with the support of the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research, are conducting DNA studies on “little pieces” of “human remains” left by the bombings launched by the US against Venezuela.

It is important to note that international humanitarian law governs the choice of methods and means of warfare, and prohibits or restricting the use of certain weapons, as the International Committee of the Red Cross points out.

The American Association of Jurists, along with other organizations from various countries, filed a lawsuit on Monday, January 12, before the International Criminal Court against the President of the US, Donald Trump, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and other officials of that government, for “alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and special consideration on the possible qualification of the taking of hostages for coercive purposes,” committed by the US empire against Venezuela.

(Diario VEA) by Yuleidys Hernández Toledo with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU