October 25, 2022
Leonard Peltier, American Indian Movement leader, is led across Oakalla Prison to a waiting helicopter, on Dec. 17, 1976, in Burnaby, British Columbia. Photo: Bettmann Archive.

Leonard Peltier, American Indian Movement leader, is led across Oakalla Prison to a waiting helicopter, on Dec. 17, 1976, in Burnaby, British Columbia. Photo: Bettmann Archive.