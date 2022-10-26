Most Venezuelans would not trust a possible government led by the opposition and recognize Nicolás Maduro as the only leader who can solve the country’s problems.

According to the results of a poll carried out by the Venezuelan pollster Hinterlaces, 73% of the Venezuelan population would not trust an opposition government to solve the country’s current problems, particularly on economic issues.

The president of Hinterlaces, Oscar Shémel, said this Monday, October 24, during an interview on Venezolana de Television (VTV), that the national survey was carried out in September using 1,200 interviews, with a margin of error of 3%, and was balanced in terms gender, age, location and socioeconomic level of the correspondents.

Hinterlaces: 70% de las personas desconfía de un eventual gobierno de oposición en Venezuela#MujerProtagonistaDeLaPatriahttps://t.co/0YnbOinrwf pic.twitter.com/PLob5HTbBE — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) October 25, 2022

Along these lines, Shémel added that one of the reasons why the opposition has lost the trust of the people is the lack of any promising narrative. Thus, he highlighted “the lack of a discourse that announces the desirable future, with the lack of visible and organic contact with the population,” as the main setbacks for Venezuela’s opposition.

Likewise, he explained that the opposition in Venezuela is only visible on social media platforms or in contact with people who reside in Miami, and emphasized that the condition of the opposition “is far from working class sectors.”

In addition, Shémel said that what is more serious is the deep ignorance about the new realities of the country which still resonates in the opposition camp.

Maduro, the only leader who connects with the people

Shémel also said that 56% of the Venezuelan people believe that President Nicolás Maduro can solve the nation’s challenges, while 43% believe the opposite. “The only real leader who connects with the people today in Venezuela is President Maduro,” he concluded.

In fact, when referring to the results of the survey, he emphasized that the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) “continues to have the political alliance with the greatest supporters,” and thus becomes “the first force in people’s support, with 35%.”

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.