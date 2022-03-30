Venezuela Dismantles Another Colombian Terrorist Network in Apure

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela confirmed that they have dismantled a new network of Colombian terrorists found in the state of Apure, bordering Colombia.

“Right on Venezuelan soil, another Colombian drug-trafficking terrorist camp, full of their materials of death and destruction, all coming from and manufactured in Colombia,” declared the head of the FANB’s Strategic Operational Command, Domingo Hernández Lárez, on his Twitter account on Monday, March 28.

En pleno territorio venezolano otro campamento terrorista narcotraficante colombiano lleno de sus materiales de muerte y destrucción todo procente y fabricado de Colombia! Estas no son costumbres venezolanas! pic.twitter.com/cGEPNTktJl — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) March 28, 2022

In addition, Hernández Lárez specified that the FANB remains alert and continues to work on uprooting and neutralizing terrorist groups in Venezuelan territory, where “they kill and traffic with drugs.”

According to information from state security officials, in recent weeks Venezuelan military forces detained several armed members of these terrorist groups in the border areas with Colombia, and confiscated thousands of explosives and various types of drugs found in their possession.

Featured image: Venezuelan soldiers during a parade in Caracas. File photo.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

