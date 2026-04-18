During a televised meeting with the sectoral vice president of economy and finance, Calixto Ortega, and the minister of economy and finance, Anabel Pereira, Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced that Luis Pérez has been appointed as the new president of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV). This announcement follows the resignation of Laura Guerra, who served as president of the organization until now.

The economist Luis Pérez served as the BCV’s vice president.

“I have received a communication from Dr. Laura Guerra, and she has submitted her resignation to the Central Bank of Venezuela. She will continue with other activities in the government,” said the acting president on public television.

She added that the new head of the organization must initiate all administrative mechanisms as established by the Law of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

The appointment of Pérez aims to ensure the stability and continuity of monetary policies that have helped slow inflation and sustain growth in the national banking system.

The new head of the BCV assumes the position at a strategic moment for Venezuela, marked by the recovery of international operations and the strengthening of the country’s financial institutionality.

With this appointment, the national government seeks to ensure that the bank’s leadership remains aligned with the principles of transparency and legality.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF