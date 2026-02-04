This Tuesday, January 3, the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was the scene of a massive demonstration of citizens demanding the return of the Constitutional president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the first lady, Cilia Flores, abducted by US imperialism exactly one month ago.

The protest brought together workers, students, and social movements near the La Previsora ​​building in Plaza Venezuela. From there, the march proceeded along Libertador and Urdaneta avenues, ending at the corner of Santa Capilla in the city center, where the demonstrators reaffirmed their commitment to fighting against external pressures.

The vice president of mobilization and events of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Nahum Fernández, highlighted that the protest was a demonstration of the “unwavering loyalty” of Venezuelans.

Fernández stressed that after 30 days of absence of the head of state and his wife, the popular outcry has not diminished, emphasizing that national unity is the main tool to confront the external siege and defend the sovereignty of the country.

The Venezuelan people, under the premise that there is no power capable of subduing an organized nation, have reiterated that the goal of the street actions is clear: the return of the Bolivarian leaders. In addition, the demonstrations reaffirm the country’s historical commitment to maintaining Venezuela as a free, independent, and sovereign territory.

In the early hours of January 3, US military forces bombed Caracas and several areas of the states of Aragua, Miranda and La Guaira. The illegal incursion left more than 100 people dead, including civilians and military personnel, 32 of them Cuban combatants.

During the attack, the presidential couple was abducted and illegally transported to the United States, where they remain imprisoned in a maximum-security facility. In his first statements before a New York court, Maduro declared: “I am the president of Venezuela and I consider myself a prisoner of war. I was captured in my home in Caracas.”

The president’s courage, as described by Venezuelans, has become a source of strength and resilience in every corner of the country despite the indignation that the US imperialist attack has produced. These are not just political demonstrations: they are acts of love that transform indignation into collective strength, as the protesters emphasized.

The sense of justice has transcended Venezuelan borders. Since the US military attacks, not only have the Venezuelan people taken to the streets but globally, protesters in multiple countries, including the United States, have demanded the return of President Maduro and Cilia Flores to their nation.

The widespread condemnation of the illegal military attack perpetrated by the US Trump administration has generated an unprecedented wave of international solidarity. Under slogans such as “Hands off Venezuela!” and “No to Colonialism and Fascism,” these campaigns repudiate the flagrant violation of sovereignty and human rights.

These voices not only demand justice but also rise up in defense of the right of peoples to self-determination, refusing to condone the use of force as a mechanism of subjugation.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL