The Attorney General of Chihuahua, César Gustavo Jáuregui Moreno, resigned from his post on Monday, April 27, following the unauthorized incursion of US agents who participated in an anti-drug operation in El Pinal, Morelos, between April 17 and 19.

Four people died during the operation, including two alleged members of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and two Mexican citizens. The resignation comes amid a national sovereignty scandal.

Jáuregui Moreno admitted in a press conference that the initial information shared about the case was inconsistent and that there were serious failures in the control, communication, and institutional management mechanisms of the state attorney’s office.

The now former official acknowledged that the presence of these foreign agents, who identified themselves as officials from another country, seriously violated the legal protocols established in Mexico for security cooperation.

The incident came to light after a road accident in the Sierra Tarahumara, where the deaths of the four individuals involved in the operation were confirmed.

This event revealed the participation of US agents in an operation on Mexican territory without proper notification or authorization from the federal government, raising concerns about institutional integrity and national security.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum strongly questioned Chihuahua state authorities, led by Governor Maru Campos, for allowing US agents to participate without notifying the federal government.

Sheinbaum warned that these events represent a possible violation of the Mexican Constitution and stressed that security cooperation with Washington must be conducted under clear rules and with absolute respect for national legislation. This statement comes amid ongoing criticism from Donald Trump regarding Mexico’s control of drug cartels.

Although Jáuregui attempted to highlight the destruction of a historic drug lab during the operation, he acknowledged that this achievement was completely overshadowed by the illegal actions and disregard for the law, which compromise the integrity of Mexican institutions. The federal government maintains its commitment to defending national sovereignty and strictly enforcing the law against any unauthorized foreign interference on its territory.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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