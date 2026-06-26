On Thursday, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the solidarity of the Mexican government with Venezuela following the damage recorded in the South American country during the two successive earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 around 6 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday.

Mexico’s president reported that she has ordered the preparation of the necessary aid and that, for now, Venezuela has requested support with rescuers and medical personnel. “Mexico is always and will always be in solidarity,” she said.

“I have already requested the preparation of the necessary aid,” the Mexican president affirmed. “For now, they have requested support with specialized rescue and health personnel.”

Shortly before, Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco reported on X that following Sheinbaum’s instructions, “we have offered Venezuela all the solidarity and support it may need. Today and always, we stand in solidarity with its people in these difficult times.”

Venezuela reports 32 dead and more than 700 injured due to the powerful earthquakes.

Early Thursday morning, while providing an update on the situation in Venezuela and the offers of international aid, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced that rescue brigades from the US, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico, and Qatar would arrive in Venezuela in the coming days.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, two strong earthquakes, the first of magnitude 7.2 and the second of 7.5, separated by an interval of 39 seconds, shook the Venezuelan Caribbean and affected areas of Caracas and the states of Miranda, La Guaira, Carabobo, Falcón, Yaracuy, Aragua, Trujillo, and Zulia.

In her address in the early hours of Thursday morning, interim President Delcy Rodríguez specified that the hardest-hit state is La Guaira, declared a disaster zone, with dozens of buildings collapsed. At that time, the preliminary official report registered 32 deaths and more than 700 injured.

Throughout the early morning, rescue teams, aided by citizens, continued their search for people in the rubble. Following the earthquakes, which were followed by some twenty aftershocks on Wednesday night, the Venezuelan government declared a state of emergency, activated a contingency command center, and suspended classes and non-essential work activities to prioritize rescue efforts and the care of the injured.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL