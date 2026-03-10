Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Last week, Venezuela welcomed two new groups of migrants under the Return to the Homeland Plan, continuing the repatriation efforts that have seen a steady flow of arrivals since the beginning of 2026. These operations, landing at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira, occurred during the same week that US military aircraft were spotted conducting provocative maneuvers just kilometers from Venezuela’s coastline.

Recent flight data and statistics

So far in 2026, 21 repatriation flights have arrived from the US, returning a total of 3,548 Venezuelan deportees. Last week, 256 Venezuelans were repatriated across two flights. When added to cumulative figures from previous years, a total of 22,519 migrants have returned to the country. Many of these individuals were deported after being subjected to the harsh conditions of the US carceral system and racist persecution within US borders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ministerio Relaciones Interiores, Justicia y Paz (@minjusticia_ve)

Both flights were operated by the US-based GlobalX Airlines. Details below:

• Flight 118: Arrived on Monday, March 2, from Miami, Florida, with 130 deported migrants. The group included eight minors, 21 women, and 101 men.

• Flight 119: Arrived Wednesday, March 4, from Miami, Florida, with 126 deported migrants, including nine minors. No further demographics were provided.

Notably, no flight was reported for Friday, breaking the recent pattern of three repatriation flights per week.

Alleged “joint patrol” and sovereignty concerns

On Friday, March 6—the same day the resumption of Venezuela-US diplomatic relations was announced—an alleged “joint patrol” involving US aircraft took place just meters from the coast of Caraballeda, in La Guaira state.

On Monday, March 9, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) published photos of two US F-35 fighter jets, a KC-46 refueling jet, and a P-8 aircraft performing the maneuver. Despite SOUTHCOM’s “joint” label, no Venezuelan aircraft were visible in the images, and the operation was not reported by Venezuelan civilian or military authorities.

Analysts suggest that the timing and publication of this information by SOUTHCOM is designed to create internal friction between the patriotic forces of the Bolivarian Revolution and the Venezuelan Chavista leadership. Experts further argue that this represents an attempt to humiliate those who prioritize territorial integrity and sovereignty, implying a potential flaw in Venezuela’s current communication strategy.

Imperialist aggression and the sovereign shield of return

The mass displacement of the Venezuelan people was a phenomenon intentionally triggered by the illegal US blockade and the hybrid war launched by Washington. These measures were designed to collapse Venezuela’s economy and were paired with psychological operations that initially incentivized migration, later shifting toward the stigmatization of the Venezuelan diaspora. Today, many who left Venezuela seeking stability find themselves victims of summary deportations and systemic abuse.

In contrast to the hostility encountered in the US, every Venezuelan returning via the Return to the Homeland Plan is integrated into a comprehensive state protocol. Upon arrival, returnees receive medical attention, psychological counseling, and specialized legal support to facilitate their reintegration into the country’s social and economic life. Since 2018, this program has functioned as a sovereign shield, allowing those fleeing xenophobia and exploitation abroad to rebuild their lives with dignity in their own land.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF