This Thursday, February 9, the General Confederation of Workers of Perú (CGTP) began a massive new national workers’ strike, that continues to gain the support of more and more organizations throughout the country. The call of the largest Peruvian union network aims for the resignation of de facto ruler Dina Boluarte, the establishment of a transitional government, general elections, a constituent referendum, and the cessation of the murders of the citizens in protest.

More organizations joining the strike

On Wednesday, the Unitary Union of Education Workers of Perú (SUTEP) joined. “Teachers and educational assistants join the just struggles of the people,” the organization announced via Twitter, “to demand, once and for all, the advancement of General Elections for this year 2023 and the call for a referendum to let the people decide if they want a new Constitution.”

The Federation of Civil Construction Workers of Perú (FTCCP) also showed its adherence to the strike action, through its mobilization this Thursday alongside 200 unions across the country.

Los maestros y auxiliares de educación nos unimos a las justas luchas del pueblo para exigir, de una vez por todas, el adelanto de Elecciones Generales para este año 2023 y la convocatoria a un referéndum para que sea el pueblo quien decida si quiere una nueva Constitución. pic.twitter.com/0ckP895a9x — SUTEP (@SUTEP_Peru) February 9, 2023

Dialogue with Boluarte rejected

Boluarte, upon learning of the call for a strike by the CGTP, made a call for dialogue, which was rejected.

The secretary of organization of the trade union, Manuel Coronado, stated that they did not agree to talk because they have no confidence in Boluarte, and because it is a way of “honoring our dead,” as reported by Prensa Latina.

An International Solidarity and Human Rights Mission @MisionDdhh has made its way to the protest in the center of Lima, where they were asked to be present amid fears of repression. Video: @hey_ter pic.twitter.com/rZQ2Hznihq — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 9, 2023

Arbitrary detention

This same Thursday, at the beginning of the strike, the General Confederation of Workers of Perú rejected the arbitrary detention of a national leader of the trade union.

“The CGTP rejects that the dictatorship of Dina Boluarte and its instruments of repression,” the organization stated via Twitter, “have arbitrarily detained comrade Ernesto Tapia, national leader of the #CGTP, for whom we demand an immediate release.”

Mobilizations continue across Peru more than two months after the coup. Protest are being held in the vicinity of the Arequipa airport and roads are being blocked in strong opposition to the Dina Boluarte government and the Congress. pic.twitter.com/RXhsKYIBDV — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) February 9, 2023

New protest journey

The strike has managed to mobilize tens of thousands of Peruvians all over the country, exhausted by a political regime that neglects them, that is racist towards indigenous Peruvians that represent the most important part of the population, and that ultimately is not democratic, only representing the interests of Lima’s small oligarchy and transnational corporations, especially in the mining sector.

No relevant incidents of police repression were reported during the first day of this national strike, but many activists and protesters documented via social media the heavy militarization of Lima with thousands of police, military agents, tanks, and water tanks, deployed all over the city.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

