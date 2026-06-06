The National Assembly of Nicaragua condemned the Ukrainian drone attack on a student residence and an educational center in the city of Starobelsk, in the People’s Republic of Lugansk. It called on the international community to repudiate such actions against the civilian population.

During the plenary session on Thursday, June 4, the representatives approved a statement calling the incident a crime against humanity and expressing solidarity with the victims’ families and the Russian people.

The coordinator of the Sandinista National Liberation Front bloc in the assembly, Edwin Castro, stated that the case should not be treated as just another episode of the conflict.

“These crimes must be condemned by everyone, by all parliamentary organizations,” he said. “We cannot see it as just another event. The murderous, fascist, neo-Nazi regime in Kiev must be condemned by all of humanity.”

Castro also demanded that European governments end their military and logistical support to the Ukrainian government and advocate for “peace to prevail on earth.”

The vice president of the National Assembly, Arling Alonso, read out the statement explaining that the attack had been carried out in the early hours of May 22, using unmanned aerial vehicles against an educational facility and student residence, where minors and young students were present.

In the attack, 21 students lost their lives, and another 44 were injured.

Alonso stated that the National Assembly of Nicaragua has maintained a position of support for the calls made by the State Duma and the Council of Russia, and has been in ongoing communication with the country’s officials.

She added that the Nicaraguan parliament reiterates its condemnation of acts that threaten the lives of the civilian population, classifying them as crimes against humanity.

The assembly also supported the call from Russian lawmakers for both those responsible and those complicit in the attack to be brought to justice.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF