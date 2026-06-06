The former Colombian president, Ernesto Samper, condemned United States President Donald Trump’s interventionist statement. Trump expressed his “full support” for far-right presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella in Colombia’s upcoming presidential elections in an attempt to influence the results in line with US interests in Latin America. He has previously followed the same pattern during presidential elections in Argentina, Ecuador, and Honduras, and has indicated that he will apply the same tactics to the upcoming elections in Brazil.

Samper called Trump’s attitude an “offense” against his fellow Colombian citizens who have fought against drug trafficking and organized crime.

“Keep your hands off Colombia and Latin America. Your aggressive politics have set the region on fire,” Samper wrote on social media on Wednesday, June 3, addressing Trump.

Presidente Trump (@POTUS), saque las manos de Colombia y de América Latina. Su política agresiva tiene a la región incendiada. La mejor respuesta que podemos dar los colombianos a esta intervención abusiva es salir a votar por la soberanía de nuestro país, en cabeza de… pic.twitter.com/T1cb9Z2iJb — Ernesto Samper Pizano (@ernestosamperp) June 4, 2026

Samper opined that Trump’s actions are going to “complicate things much more,” considering that the rise of far-right forces in Latin America has strained political and social scenarios following the implementation of detrimental neoliberal reforms and policies of hatred against the left.

The attempt to restore neocolonial vassal states submissive to the White House by applying a more aggressive Monroe Doctrine has had negative consequences in Honduras under Nasry Asfura, Argentina under Javier Milei, Ecuador under Daniel Noboa, and Chile under José Antonio Kast.

“Not to mention what is happening in Venezuela and Cuba,” added Samper, decrying that the Trump administration is “setting the region on fire” with this type of interference and causing a 50-year regression in hemispheric relations.

“Mind your own business, leave us in peace. Keep your hands off Latin America,” Samper demanded.

With Colombia’s June 21 runoff approaching, in which far-right Abelardo de la Espriella and leftist Iván Cepeda will face off, Samper urged the Colombian public to vote for the latter, who also has the support of current Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

“The best response Colombians can give to this abusive intervention is to vote for our country’s sovereignty with Iván Cepeda, who has the personal and moral qualities to continue representing us as president of Colombia,” concluded Samper.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro reaffirmed his nation’s sovereignty and urged citizens to vote freely and “not to become slaves or colonies of anyone.”

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF