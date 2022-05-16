Caracas, May 5, 2022 (OrinocoTribune.com)—In preparation for our fourth anniversary, to be celebrated in the last week of November 2022, Orinoco Tribune has decided to redesign our logo in a contest that will be open to all of our readers. For this reason, until Thursday, June 30, we will be accepting proposals from those interested in participating in this contest.

Below you will find a brief origin story for our current logo and graphics, a description of what we will offer to the winner, selection criteria, and official rules for the contest.

Please share this content with any talented graphic designer that you think might be interested in supporting the project.

Explanation of current logo

• It was the best free option we found in a free app we used to choose our logo back in 2018.

• We associate the image with the African concept of “Ubuntu,” meaning collective work and cooperation to achieve goals.

• The colors initially were not to our liking, because we wanted to have more yellow, red and blue, the colors of the Venezuelan flag, but that was the only option we had. Now we are very used to it, and we like the color combination.

Explanation of the bridge

• At first, Orinoco Tribune had only one image of the Angostura bridge (#4) that crosses the Orinoco River near Ciudad Bolívar, Bolívar state. Ciudad Bolívar is where Orinoco Tribune Editor Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza grew up. He lived there from 1975 until 1986, completing elementary school and high school there.

• Image #4 was at the head of the website for several months at the beginning, but was taken out to resolve page speed issues. At that time, we added the rather unattractive stylized bridge silhouette you can see in image #1.

What are we looking for:

• We would love to have a new visual design that is based on our original image concept, yet represents an evolution. If that is not possible, we could also evaluate new ideas and proposals based on similar principles.

• We would love to have the conventional set of formats used for websites like ours—versatile enough to use them for stories, reels, videos, business cards, flyers, etc.

• We would love to have them in raw format, but also in .png format at very high resolution.

What can we offer:

• The recognition of winning a contest.

• A news piece about the new visual design highlighting the work of the winner and of those arriving in second and third place.

• Account name or signature embedded in the main homepage header logo, thus recognizing the work/creativity of the winner.

Deadline

• We are now accepting submissions.

• We will stop receiving proposals on Thursday, June 30.

• Proposals should be submitted to editor@orinocotribune.com and orinocotribune@gmail.com.

Selection criteria: Orinoco Tribune’s editorial team will judge the following criteria using values from one to five, where one is the lowest and five is the highest:

• Originality.

• Connection with Orinoco Tribune image principles.

• Color/font integration with the website.

• Color combination.

• Depth of meaning.

• Popularity.

Official rules

• To be eligible, each proposal must be submitted by any person, irrespective of their place of residence (individuals or teams).

• Individuals or teams may submit no more than two proposals.

• All submitted work must be the original work of the entrant(s) and must not include, be based on, or derived from, any pre-existing or third-party designs, trademarks, or copyrighted images, with the exception of Orinoco Tribune’s own graphics.

• All proposals will become property of Orinoco Tribune. By submitting a proposal, each entrant agrees that any and all intellectual property rights in the logo design are assigned to Orinoco Tribune.

• Except where prohibited by law, any proposal submitted into this contest constitutes permission to use the winner’s name, likeness, prize information, and information provided in the proposal for publicity purposes, without further permission or compensation.

• Orinoco Tribune reserves the right to modify the winning logo to better fit its needs.

• The decisions of the Selection Committee will be final.

• The selected winner must submit a scalable vector version of the winning design so that it is adaptable to electronic and print media, to reproduction on small and large surfaces, and for use in color or in grayscale.

