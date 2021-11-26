Padre Melo Says Hondurans Want Their Vote to be Respected in Historic Elections

Celebrate Orinoco Tribune’s three-year anniversary with us!

• Three years, 36 months or 1,080 days (without breaks on weekends or holidays).

• Almost 12 thousand posts, averaging 11 posts every day. Each post averages about one thousand words.

• Approximately six thousand translations or original pieces, meaning six million words worth of accurate translation work.

• According to the Alexa service, we are ranked at the 40K level, very close to Jacobin and Common Dreams.

• 69 original articles posted since February 2021, an average of two original pieces every week.

• Eight interviews or panels posted on our Youtube channel in 2021 alone, meaning one new item of video content every 5.3 weeks.

• At this time of the year our fundraising pledge should be fulfilled by approximately 42%, we only have managed to reach 7%.

Please help us with your donations—the only source of revenue for Orinoco Tribune!

We have three donation options: Paypal/Credit Card, Patreon and now Stripe.