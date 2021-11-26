Padre Melo Says Hondurans Want Their Vote to be Respected in Historic Elections
Padre Melo talks about the general elections to be held in the country on November 28, about the role of religious sectors in fighting for the restoration of democracy, what to expect on Election Day, and the impact of the political crisis in Honduras on immigration.
Ismael Moreno or Padre Melo, is a Jesuit priest, the general director of Radio Progreso, and a member of the Team of Reflection, Research and Communication (ERIC), part of the platform of the Social Apostolate of the Jesuits in Honduras. He spoke to Peoples Dispatch, ahead of the general elections to be held in the country on November 28, about the role of religious sectors in fighting for the restoration of democracy, what to expect on Election Day, and the impact of the political crisis in Honduras on immigration.
Featured image: Padre Melo in conversation with People Dispatch.
