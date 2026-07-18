Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—On Friday, Venezuelan authorities released a comprehensive update on the ongoing humanitarian and recovery efforts following the devastating June 24 double earthquake. The official death toll has risen to 5,069, while the total number of citizens receiving comprehensive aid across temporary camps nationwide has passed the 25,000 mark.

While the number of rescued individuals has begun to plateau, the confirmed fatality count continues to climb. While State authorities have consistently declined to jump to premature conclusions regarding the thousands still considered missing, a somber consensus is growing among field analysts and structural experts that the final death toll could ultimately settle between 10,000 and 15,000 lives lost.

Operational overview of the temporary camps

Education Minister Héctor Rodríguez, who is overseeing the state’s provisional camp network, provided a localized overview of the relief infrastructure via social media. The data showed that the total housing capacity of the active shelters currently exceeds their actual occupancy, leaving an administrative buffer to absorb newly displaced families.

The regional distribution of the temporary camps is structured as follows:

• La Guaira: 28 camps are actively housing and serving 10,476 citizens.

• Caracas: 41 camps are operational, providing comprehensive medical, psychological, and nutritional care to 8,310 people.

• Miranda: 28 camps are active with an overall capacity of 3,610 beds, currently housing 1,747 affected citizens.

• Aragua: 10 designated facilities are operating with a maximum capacity of 776, currently providing direct state protection to 702 families.

Consolidated impact and relief statistics

A few hours after the minister’s briefing, National Assembly (AN) President Jorge Rodríguez published a sweeping statistical summary report detailing the full scale of the disaster and the subsequent mobilization of the Chavista government and international brigades.

According to the report, a total of 16,740 people have been treated for injuries. Meanwhile, 6,462 citizens have been successfully rescued from the rubble thanks to the work of national civil protection units and international rescue teams.

The catastrophic force of the double earthquake left 17,907 people completely homeless. Of the 856 affected structures, a total of 190 buildings suffered complete structural collapse. In total, the state’s social protection systems have provided direct assistance to 128,324 affected families.

Mobilization of resources and international solidarity

To sustain the displaced population, the government has successfully distributed 10,063 tons of food supplies and coordinated the delivery of 29,565,652 liters of drinking water. On the medical front, 36,951 patients have received treatment through a combined network comprising the National Public Health System and specialized field hospitals set up by international brigades.

The massive emergency response has received broad international solidarity, with the arrival of 2,278 international rescue workers who joined forces with 30,989 Venezuelan personnel and 31,745 organized community volunteers.

As seismologists monitor the disaster zone, a total of 1,331 aftershocks have been formally recorded since the initial June 24 quakes. This ongoing seismic activity underscores the precarious conditions under which rescue teams continue to secure the territory.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

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