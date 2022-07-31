July 31, 2022
Mexican soldiers at the Mexico-Guatemala border, on the search and capture operation of those involved in a shootout against a military checkpoint set up for the visit of Guatemalan President Giammattei in the border province of Huehuetenango, July 30, 2022. Photo: Guatemalan Army.

Mexican soldiers at the Mexico-Guatemala border, on the search and capture operation of those involved in a shootout against a military checkpoint set up for the visit of Guatemalan President Giammattei in the border province of Huehuetenango, July 30, 2022. Photo: Guatemalan Army.