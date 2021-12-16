Profiting from Migration: Peru Requests $304 Million to ‘Serve’ Venezuelan Migrants

Through the “business” of migration, the government of Peru now intends to ensure its source of income for the year 2022, under the pretext of needing financing to “help” Venezuelan migrants. Peru intends to obtain the funds through a new program that they announced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR.

According to official sources, the Peruvian administration requested $304 million, allegedly to assist some 900,000 Venezuelans in Peruvian territory. In Peru, Venezuelan migrants have faced serious acts of xenophobia, discrimination, mass deportations, and violence against Venezuelans in the last two years.

In fact, the Venezuelan government has issued statements to express its rejection of the violent attacks against its citizens. These have increased as a result of the anti-Venezuelan campaign promoted by sectors of the right, which includes spokespersons and opposition spokespersons born in Venezuela.

RELATED CONTENT: CNE Discusses Procedure to Include Venezuelan Migrants in Electoral Registry

Perú pide a la CI 304 millones de $ para asistir a vzlanos refugiados Vzlanos que sufren de xenofobia, que si no tienen como pagar una habitación los sacan, que ponen a trabajar 12hrs diarias y les pagan una miseria La emigración vzlana es el negocio redondo de todos los países — Fiorella Estefanía (@GuaraCuchaFE) December 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the administration of President Nicolás Maduro has at all times expressed respect for the six million Colombians, 600,000 Ecuadorians, and more than 500,000 Peruvians who have lived on Venezuelan soil for decades, where they have been welcomed, protected, and included in social security and fundamental rights policies.

A good business?

But the Republic of Peru is not the only one whose government tries to profit in the name of the supposed “humanitarian aid” for Venezuelan migrants. In fact, Iván Duque in Colombia has been singled out as the greatest beneficiary of international resources for this purpose.

RELATED CONTENT: Vuelta a la Patria Program: 249 Venezuelan Migrants Return Home from Peru

For this reason, the Venezuelan government has filed complaints with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, to make clear that the multimillion dollar amounts granted to the Colombian government, supposedly to help migrants, has been stolen by Iván Duque, and Venezuelan opposition politicians.

#EnVideo 🎥 || Canciller @PlasenciaFelix denuncia ante el Consejo de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) a Iván Duque por estafa agravada a la comunidad internacional, al valerse de la población migrante venezolana para hacerse con cuantiosas sumas de dinero pic.twitter.com/LOB3C7ht9Y — Cancillería Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) November 30, 2021

Last September, Colombian president, Iván Duque celebrated the “extraordinary news” that the United States government “allocated $336 million in aid to serve the Venezuelan migrant population in the region.”

With this announcement, the Colombian president also asked the rest of his partners in the international community to accelerate the disbursement of funds, using maneuvers that have obviously been used to divert resources and distribute them through former deputy Juan Guaidó and his corrupt inner circle.

Featured image: ONU Migration officer collecting donations for migrants. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.