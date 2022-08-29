“More than 45,000 communities in popular assemblies have elected their respective delegates and I express all my support. We are all winners,” said President Maduro.

On Saturday, August 27, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, congratulated the country on the election of the new community delegates of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

“More than 45,000 communities in popular assemblies have elected their leaders. I express all my support. We are all winners… the people mobilized themselves from East to West and North to South,” said the president.

At the same time, the head of state asserted that the election is aimed at strengthening “good government.”

“Big things are coming, new things for the communities of the 1×10 good government… we are ending the year successfully,” he added.

The “1×10 good government” is one of the four instruments set up by the new stage of the national government. It is aimed at strengthening public management with direct participation from the popular classes, put in motion by President Maduro in May of this year.

El presidente de #Venezuela🇻🇪, @NicolasMaduro, felicitó a las comunidades por elegir a sus representantes, también envió sus saludos a la Dirección Nacional del #PSUV por el ejercicio democrático que realizaron pic.twitter.com/l8hT3GM2sz — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) August 28, 2022

“I congratulate the national leadership and the base of the PSUV… The watchwords are clear: Unite and participate to see triumph in each community, in every scenario,” added the Venezuelan president.

For this Saturday, the bases of PSUV (the largest political organization in Latin America) mobilized themselves all over Venezuela to choose community delegates in order to guarantee a stronger rapprochement between government and the people.

“The conviction and level of awareness that our people have is impressive. My sincere congratulations on such a beautiful day,” concluded President Maduro.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

