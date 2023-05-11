May 11, 2023
From left to right: The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Türkiye meet in Moscow on May 10. Photo: Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

From left to right: The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria and Türkiye meet in Moscow on May 10. Photo: Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.